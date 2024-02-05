Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.09.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

