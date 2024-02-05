Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aramark by 1,042.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $95,987,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $71,600,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $29.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMK

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.