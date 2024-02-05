Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sycomore Asset Management’s Largest Position

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.7% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

