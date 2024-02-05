Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $415.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day moving average is $351.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

