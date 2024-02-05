Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $411.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

