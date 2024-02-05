Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average of $351.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

