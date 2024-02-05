Miramar Capital LLC Has $14.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $174.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

