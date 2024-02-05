MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for MiX Telematics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE:MIXT opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $227.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.16.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 451,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 490,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 155,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Featured Stories

