Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Model N has set its Q1 guidance at $0.29-0.31 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.25-1.32 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODN opened at $27.58 on Monday. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,946,238.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,499. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Model N by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

