Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $354.88 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

