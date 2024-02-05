Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $354.88 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $391.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45.
In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
