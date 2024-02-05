MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $429.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $436.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -165.16 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,277 shares of company stock valued at $55,549,581. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

