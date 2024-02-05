Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $635.86 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $648.00. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.38 and its 200 day moving average is $530.41.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,357 shares of company stock valued at $97,612,157 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.