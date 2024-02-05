Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

MAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

CVE MAU opened at C$0.71 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

