Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,322 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $92.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.71.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.