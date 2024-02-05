Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Graham by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Trading Up 2.7 %

GHM opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

