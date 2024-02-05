Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1,698.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 18.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,442,523.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.67 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.33%.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.