Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.56.
MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Morgan Stanley
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
MS opened at $87.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.