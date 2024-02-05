National Bank Financial Comments on Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

