National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $46.80 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 45,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

