Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $141.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,631 shares of company stock worth $35,043,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

