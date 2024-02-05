New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $6.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

