New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,678,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

