New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.6 %

CAH opened at $103.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

