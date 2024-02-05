New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

