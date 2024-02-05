New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Capital International Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,919 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.