New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $150.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

View Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.