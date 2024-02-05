New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications stock opened at $224.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $305.34.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

