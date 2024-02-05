New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,162 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $73.83 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

