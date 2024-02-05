New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 9.15% of Kellanova worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 9.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $4,254,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,782,821.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

