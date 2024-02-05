New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after buying an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.13 and a 12-month high of $169.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

