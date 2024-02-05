Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nextracker in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,127,000 after buying an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

