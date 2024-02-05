Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 88,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

