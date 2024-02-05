O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

