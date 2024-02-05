O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI
Institutional Trading of O-I Glass
O-I Glass Stock Performance
OI opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than O-I Glass
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.