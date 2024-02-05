Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.03%.

Insider Transactions at Oak Valley Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 212.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 251,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 923.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 279,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 168,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 37,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,398,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

