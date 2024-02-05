Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Reduced by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,014 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,760 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.68.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

