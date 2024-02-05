Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,439 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $150.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

