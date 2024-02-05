Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,310 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,895,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2,234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,458 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

