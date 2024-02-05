Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

