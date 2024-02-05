Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $146.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Read Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

