Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $245.12 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $246.74. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

