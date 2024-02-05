Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 16.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $395.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.05 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $406.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

