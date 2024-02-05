Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $510.36 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $514.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.