Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $256.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.