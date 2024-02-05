Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,200 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $28.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

