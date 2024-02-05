Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.32 million for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock opened at C$0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Orbit Garant Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$0.97.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.