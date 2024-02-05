Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $92.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

