Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $41.52 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

