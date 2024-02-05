Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $21.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several research analysts have commented on OMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,970 shares of company stock worth $1,016,524. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,504,000 after buying an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after buying an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

