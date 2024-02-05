Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 283.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

