Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $997,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 226,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $345.06 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.06, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

